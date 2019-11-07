Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $29.66 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.30% of EPAM Systems worth $29,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $13.81 on Thursday, hitting $192.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,390. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $104.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.