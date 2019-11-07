Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $66,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. 317,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

