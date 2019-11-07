Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.32% of ABIOMED worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 53.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.67. 15,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,701. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $427.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.20.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

