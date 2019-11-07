Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 391,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Koppers has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.