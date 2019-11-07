KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 155.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 170,261 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.12. 33,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $130.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

