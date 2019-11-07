KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,122 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.44. 39,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,492. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.44. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

