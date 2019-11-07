KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for approximately 0.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 88,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,227,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,882,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,104,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,082. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,225. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

