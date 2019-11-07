KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $14.71 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 4.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 196,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,649,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,462. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

