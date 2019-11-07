KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $172.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.78. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $154,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,910 shares of company stock worth $4,103,277 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut KLA-Tencor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

