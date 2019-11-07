Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 272,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

