Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.63 ($65.84).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KGX stock opened at €61.08 ($71.02) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.47.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.