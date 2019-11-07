Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.06

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.06 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.70 ($0.61), with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.46 ($0.61).

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,313.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,413.65.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.