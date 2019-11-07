KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $30,753.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, KuCoin, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last week, KickToken has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.92 or 0.07349963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014594 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046878 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 6,612,788,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,594,265,716 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, KuCoin, Dcoin, Coinsbit, COSS, P2PB2B, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin, TOKOK, ABCC, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io, CoinBene, Exmo, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

