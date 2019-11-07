KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report released on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRZO. Johnson Rice cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Williams Capital cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%.

In related news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $16,673,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,086.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 1,128,689 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 186.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 643,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 490,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,792.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 358,159 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

