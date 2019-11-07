KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $5.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 target price on WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 1.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in WESCO International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 317.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.