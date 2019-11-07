KeyCorp Comments on Federal Signal Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $349,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,774 shares in the company, valued at $767,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,126.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 97.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

