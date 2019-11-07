Keybank National Association OH Sells 35,966 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,785,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,966 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.40% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $67,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 72,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 166,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,087. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.