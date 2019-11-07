Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after buying an additional 382,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after buying an additional 254,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $302,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,809. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $90.91. 182,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,430. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

