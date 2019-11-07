Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEG. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Key Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of KEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Key Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

