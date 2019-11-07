Keurig Dr Pepper Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,620 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,130% compared to the average volume of 174 call options.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,020.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,727 shares of company stock worth $2,609,271. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,458 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,276 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

