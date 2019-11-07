Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.
KDP stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
