Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

KDP stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

