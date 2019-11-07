Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. UBS Group began coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Kemper by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Kemper by 2,177.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 73,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.