Keith Holliday Sells 2,100 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.22. 26,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,979. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.50 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

