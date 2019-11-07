Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $174.36. 218,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.61. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

