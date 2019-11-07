Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 88,077 shares of company stock worth $4,401,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.81. 4,028,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,464,972. The company has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

