Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires 399 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 1,168,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,678,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

