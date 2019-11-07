KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 5,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

