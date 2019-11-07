Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. 1,045,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $824.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 162.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,432,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after buying an additional 57,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

