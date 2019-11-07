KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by CJS Securities

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by research analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $21.03 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

