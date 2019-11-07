KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. KAR Auction Services updated its FY19 guidance to $1.12-1.22 EPS.

Shares of KAR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 3,837,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,813. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.