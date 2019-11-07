Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 3,794 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $838,567.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 42,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,211. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

