Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,244 shares of company stock worth $5,621,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.81. 415,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,481. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

