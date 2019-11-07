Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.80.

Shares of HON traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $180.47. 752,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,910. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

