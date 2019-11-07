Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $628,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,219.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $543,813.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,686.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,974 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,437. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after buying an additional 145,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

