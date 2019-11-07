Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Up 15.6%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares shot up 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$2.97, 289,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 520,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JE. CIBC boosted their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $388.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

