Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) PT Raised to C$2.25 at CIBC

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.55.

JE stock opened at C$2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.92. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$5.78.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$947.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

