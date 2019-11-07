JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $155.50

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.50 to $155.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.20.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,504. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

