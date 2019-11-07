JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.