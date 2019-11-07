JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $108.00 price target on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.65.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji acquired 2,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.