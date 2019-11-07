JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $32.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on Natera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. 40,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,997. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Natera has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,553 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,326. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

