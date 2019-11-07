JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) a $215.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BGNE. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Beigene from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.67.

Beigene stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.32. 5,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,476. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.00. Beigene has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $193.90.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $243.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.58 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 153.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.41%. Beigene’s revenue was up 360.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $336,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 328,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,312,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total transaction of $718,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,855. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Beigene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

