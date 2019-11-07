JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €58.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €58.00 ($67.44) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.24 ($60.74).

Shares of G24 opened at €52.65 ($61.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €34.18 ($39.74) and a 52 week high of €55.90 ($65.00).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

