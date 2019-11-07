Joshua A. Sherbin Sells 5,000 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Joshua A. Sherbin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 123,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,916. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TriMas by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in TriMas by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

