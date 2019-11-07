Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.48. 21,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price target on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

