Jonathan W. Painter Sells 6,600 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $628,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,219.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $97.00 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

