Joia M. Johnson Buys 575 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.01. 67,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,866. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

