Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.64.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,654,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,479. The company has a market capitalization of $342.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

