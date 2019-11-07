Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. 5,890,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $73,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,908. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

