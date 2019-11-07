John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
NYSE:HPI opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $24.44.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
