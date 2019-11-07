John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:HPI opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

