John H. Schnatter Sells 1,900,000 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PZZA opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.37.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 45.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.